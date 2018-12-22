NLC vows to mobilise counterpart countries against corrupt politicians, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to mobilise counterparts in over 163 countries to frustrate Nigerian political elite who embezzle the country’s resources and run to other countries.

The NLC has also vowed to ensure that it gives more trouble to the political class who, after failing to fix the health sector, runs to other countries to access quality health care services.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, gave the indication when officials of the Medical and Health Workers Union led by its president, Josiah Biobelemoye, met with him recently in Abuja.

It could be recalled that Wabba was recently elected first African president of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) in Denmark. It is the largest trade union federation in the world and represents 207 million workers across the globe with 331 labour centres in 163 countries.

According to him, “Initially, we were struggling alone but now we have over 163 countries that we can give instruction and they will extend solidarity to Nigerian workers.

It is also high time our politicians, looters and elites realise that once they loot our resources, we are going to liaise with the airport workers, once they are leaving the country to the next destination, they should be sure that we will mobilise people to turn them back.

“They must stay here and fix our economy and make Nigeria to work. Therefore, having 207 million workers under the banner of ITUC and giving us the mandate to provide leadership for them. It means that it will be well for all Nigerian workers and those issues that have made us slaves in our own country must continue to receive appropriate attention.

While insisting that the political elite should either fix the health sector or face more trouble in the years ahead, the NLC president said: “When they go outside this country without fixing our healthcare and they want to go and access quality healthcare, we will tell our counterparts out there also that if they go with headache, they will come back with hypertension because that is not what we expect.”

