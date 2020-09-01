NLC warns NASS against Water Bill

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the National Assembly not to pass the resurrected water Bill into law without an engagement with the Nigerian public.

In a statement by NLC President Ayuba Wabba, the body said passing the water Bill portends danger to national unity.

“Information in the public domain has it that the National Assembly leadership is working surreptitiously with vested interests outside the Assembly anxious to pass the bill without due legislative process.

“Although the National Assembly is constitutionally vested with law-making, we warn against the National Assembly ambushing Nigerians.

“We equally warn against legislative abuse or betrayal of Nigerians as this is what it will amount to if the bill is passed or caused to be passed without public engagement and scrutiny. Already, the sentiments expressed against this bill are too grave to be brushed off.

“We recall that this bill was rejected in 2018 for very good reasons. Although there is no law against re-presentation of a killed or rejected bill, however, given the strong sentiments expressed against this bill from practically all sections of the country, then and now, we would strongly advise that this bill should not be resurrected, ” Wabba said.