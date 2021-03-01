NLC working towards agric loan for workers – Chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it is working towards an agric loan for workers in Kaduna state to address food security and provide alternative sources of livelihood for the workers.

NLC Chairman Kaduna state Council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, who disclosed this during an in-house training for newly elected officials and old members of Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Kaduna Council, said that the loan when finalised will be monitored by the state and the national officers of NLC.



He commended the Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Kaduna Council for being the first to organize in-house training for elected officers in the state and urged other affiliates unions to emulate the act to further prepare their officials for their new offices.



Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees Kaduna state Council, Comrade Shehu Salihu, noted that collective bargaining is the key for resolving any differences between governments and unions.

Comrade Shehu stated that the only way the newly elected officers could discharge their responsibility successfully is through basic knowledge of the union and specific role for each officer.



Speaking on the significance of the training, Comrade Shehu explained that the training focused on three critical areas which are the evolution of labour in Nigeria, understanding the constitution and the dynamic of Nigeria Labour Congress.

He commended the participants for their commitment to move the Union forward, just as the participants received certificates at the end of the programme.



Former Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Shehu Muhammed commended the training, noting that it was key to the success of the labour movement in Nigeria.

Related

No tags for this post.