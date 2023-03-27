NLNG begins commissioning of hospital support projects in 4 states

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited on Monday commenced the commissioning of it phase one projects in its multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP) for teaching hospitals in Lagos, Kano, Bayelsa and Cross River states.

At the commissioning of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Ward at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Adi Araba, the country’s gas authority said the project will be followed by the commissioning of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa; an Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano; and a Neurosurgical and Stroke Centre at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.

Speaking at the LUTH event Monday, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, stated that the commissioning of projects began in 2022 with the opening of a Maternity Centre at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada and a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The newly commissioned LUTH project entailed the complete renovation and upgrade of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Ward C) Block, a four-storey building, and the provision of 120 beds to serve the prenatal and postnatal services.

The MD, who was represented by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh said the goal of the project was to support the provision of quality medical care for Nigerians through the improvement of tertiary healthcare delivery system in the country, with attendant impacts on medical research and retention of in-country medical expertise.

In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated that NLNG has proven to be a reliable partner in the sustainable development of the healthcare system in the country.

