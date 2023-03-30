NLNG commissions occupational therapy, neuromodulation rehabilitation centre in Kano

Nigeria LNG Thursday continued the commissioning of its Hospital Support Programme (HSP) Phase 1 projects, launching the Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano.

A statement by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, said the Company on Monday started the new round of commissioning with the opening of the 120-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ward at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to the statement the next commissioning is the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa; and a Neurosurgical and Stroke Centre at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.

During the commissioning at AKTH, Kano, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, said NLNG, by virtue of its vision of being a globally competitive LNG Company helping to build a better Nigeria, feels the pulse of Nigerians, and added that the Company yearns to support the medical field in shoring up the standard of health of the citizenry, as well as that of foreigners domiciled in Nigeria, who may wish to access any of the facilities.

He said NLNG took on the HSP programme and the responsibilities of supporting healthcare infrastructure as intervention because achieving universal health coverage for a nation of over 200million people was a race against time.

“While our intervention today takes up a slice of the financial need in our home country’s health sector, we do note that for the sake of sustainability, and in anticipation of a nation that is projected to have a population of 400 million people in about 27 years or thereabout, preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyles are imperative for national wherewithal,” he added.

He called on corporate organisations to join in supporting the healthcare delivery system and strengthening the medical field in Nigeria.

The newly commissioned AKTH project entailed a two-winged bungalow with associated facilities: a female ward, children ward, nurses’ station, and ward round room.

The therapy wing consists of EEG room, RTMS room, ECT room, patient waiting room, recovery room, physiotherapy hall and skill acquisition hall with associated toilet facilities.

The building is also equipped with smoke & fire alarm detecting system, CCTV and intercom systems.

