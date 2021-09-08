NLNG to set discussion on gas to energy transition in S/Africa

Nigeria is leading discussion on the role of gas toward achieving global energy transition as the African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 places energy poverty history at the forefront of the event’s agenda.

The conference is providing a platform for a strong, Africa-focused and industry driven conversation on how the continent can utilize its significant oil, gas and renewable resources to accelerate socio-economic growth.

At the center of this discussion are recently confirmed speakers Ezekiel Adesina, Head of Strategy and Planning, Nigeria LNG Limited; Karl Rheinberger, Managing Director, Emerging Energy Corporation; Paul Eardley Taylor, Head of Oil and Gas, Standard Bank; and Jens Thomassen, Partner, A.P. Moller Capital.

With the aim of promoting the advancements of energy solutions for Africa, and Africa-directed investment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, these speakers will be integral in any decision regarding Africa’s energy future.

AEW 2021 believes in the role the African energy sector will play in accelerating socio-economic growth continent-wide.

As the world progresses into a post-COVID-19 environment, and global capital expenditure gradually increases, African energy stakeholders are committed to driving foreign investment into new and existing energy projects, positioning the continent on a direct path to energy security and economic development.

In pursuit of this, and as a speaker at Africa’s premier energy event in Cape Town, Adesina will enhance the conversation on the role of natural gas in Africa’s energy future, promoting gas-directed investment with the aim of fast-tracking development. Representing Nigeria LNG Limited – an entity set up by the government of Nigeria to accelerate natural gas utilization and monetization – Adesina is a strong advocate for the use of gas in Africa, promoting the role of natural gas in the energy transition, and pushing for increased gas-direct investment.