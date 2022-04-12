NLNG wing, NSML get terminal environmental certification

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ship Management Limited (NSML), manager of the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Bonny Terminal, has achieved the terminals Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification, making it the first certification of its kind in any port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Mr. Abdukadir Ahmed, affirmed the certification was an attestation that the facilities and operations at NLNG’s Bonny Terminal comply with leading environmental management practices.

He stated that the certification shows the commitment of NSML and its parent company, NLNG, to green operations that are friendly to the environment and reduce the Company’s carbon footprint.

Ahmed said “our operations are guided by our commitment to the environment, decarbonisation and ultimately sustainability. This achievement tells the story of our conscious effort to secure the future and, at the same time, contribute to the development of the maritime sector in our country. For us at NSML, this is the new standard, and we shall not relent to maintain this certification.