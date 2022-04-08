NLO ban Bakori Stadium, Katsina

The Nationwide League One has banned the use of the Bakori Stadium for its matches due to the deplorable state of the pitch.

The NLO has equally advised the Bakori Football Club and Katsina State Football Association to look for alternative venue to play their home matches.

In a letter to the FA, the NLO stated that “Sequel to above and in consonant with the relevant act of the rules and regulations 4,02(14). The NLO for reasons of poor standard, hooliganism, inadequate safety and security, depreciation or damage of facilities etc. reserve the right to declare previously approved venues unfit for use during the season for any specified period.

The Nationwide League One hereby advised Bakori Football Club to present an alternative venue within 48 hours to enable them play their home matches, else the NLO reserved the right to select an alternate venue for the club.