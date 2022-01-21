NLO/Berackiah grassroot football coaching clinic holds Feb 1

NLO/Berackiah Grassroot Football Coaching Clinic 2nd Edition Gets February 1 Kickoff Date.

Poised to equip coaches in the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) with the new trends in coaching, the second edition of NLO/Berackiah Grassroot Football Coaching Clinic is billed to kick off from February 1st and end 28th in the six geo-political zones.

A statement from the media department of the nation’s third-tier domestic football league read, coaches from grassroot teams in South-West Nigeria will converge in Lagos (Surulere) and Ondo State (Akure) for the start of the clinic.

Eminent football coach, High Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, former Super Eagles Head Coach and a FIFA/CAF retired instructor will lead other qualified resource persons, such as coach Adesina Asunmo, King Emmanuel, Moses, Alphonsus Dike, John Obuh, Maikaba Fagge, Justin Madugu, Haruna Usman Ilerika, Evans Ogenyi and host of others for the laudable project.

Nationwide League One Chairman Mohammed Alkali has insisted coaches under the employment of all NLO teams must participate in this year’s NLO/Berackiah Grassroot Football Coaching Clinic.

“Following the successes of the maiden edition of the football clinic, the league body has sanctioned it that all coaches of teams in the NLO must attend, because it’s an all-encompassing programme because psychology and other administrative strategies will be an integral part as well,” Alkali said.

After concluding that of Lagos and Ondo, coaches in the South-East and South-South will be eager to learn new coaching skills from Onigbinde and other resource persons as they meet up Anambra (Awka) and Akwa Ibom (Uyo).

The next stop for the coaching clinic train is Kwara State (Ilorin), Plateau State (Jos), Kano and Kebbi and Adamawa and Bauchi States, which respectively, make up the North-Central, North-West and North-East zones.

All coaches of the NLO teams are expected to pay a sum of Thirty Thousand Naira (#30,000) as a registration fee, to the official United Bank Africa (UBA) account of the clinic. Organizers of the clinic did also inform that registration closes on 24th January.

Recall in 2021, the NLO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Berackiah/ABIGOL Grassroots Coaching Clinic to help develop the skills of its league coaches which in turn would assure the broad development of the game as well as the talents spread across the nation.