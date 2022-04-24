NLO compile list of referees for scrutiny

The management of Nationwide League One (NLO) has began the compilation of referees name found wanting and for scrutiny and to be sanction by the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Referees Committee.

The swift response, came as a result of allegations made by some clubs that some match officials have thrown professionalism to the mud by aiding and abetting some few teams to getting results.

The NLO Chief Operating Officer (COO), Olushola Ogunnowo in a statement released by it’s Media Department, said that the Secretariat of the nation’s third-tier domestic league will continue to monitor match officials, protect and ensure the integrity of the outcome of the games.

A dissatisfied Ogunnowo stated further, “To the Club Presidents and officials, I sympathize with you because I share your pain.

“But in as much as you are reporting these incidences, the NLO Secretariat has always been demanding for a genuine evidence on video to enable us take decisive action on these radicals.

“Clubs should endeavor to submit official complaints and not just verbal excuses.

“Anyway we are already compiling names of those we have and they shall be suspended pending investigation into their actions during league matches.”

He further gave a stern warning to clubs to refrain from acts of intimidation and other possible acts that might diminish the spirit of the game.

