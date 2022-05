The second stanza of the 2022 NLO Division 1 League will resume on 8 June 2022. According to the circular from the NLO Secretariat and signed by the NLO Chief Operating Officer, Sola Ogunnowo ,the league matches the new date was arrived at due to public events at the venues.

Participating teams were advised to maintain absolute decorum all through the season.

