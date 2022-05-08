NLO: Football can quicken mental health recovery – Ogunnowo

The Chief Operating officer of the Nigeria National Wide League Olushola Ogunnowo has opined that football can quicken the recovery of sick people and make them healthy again.

The scribe made this assertion in Gwagwalada Abuja while inspecting facilities provided at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for the NLO Division 2 League which will begin later in the month.

He expressed satisfaction at the facilities he inspected, while commending the Gwagwalada Football Council for ensuring that there are regular football activities in the Area Council. “I must commend you for your efforts in the development of football in your locality. I must not fail to mention the passion that you have in development of the game in the country, most especially in bringing football matches to the facilities of the Teaching hospital, thereby giving the sick the opportunity to be part of the game, which will hasten their recovery rate. This is another commendable aspect of your efforts. I implore you not to relent in your efforts ” he said .

Gwagwalada, FCT has been selected as one of the 16 centers that will host the 2022 edition of the NLO Division 2 League which will begin on 21 May.

