NLO gets USA link ahead of new season

A link with United States of America has come for Nigeria’s third-tier football division, Nationwide League One (NLO).

This is sequel to the emergence of a club affiliated to Maryland, USA-based Super Green FC among the array of clubs registered to compete in the division this season.

Information gathered from the NLO’s secretariat in Abuja revealed that the Nigerian affiliate of the club has been officially registered as SGFC Athletics of Ilorin, with a graduate of National Institute of Sports (NIS), Jamiu Mohamned Isa, as head coach.

It was further gathered that, towards achieving a bold impact in their maiden outing at the third-tier of Nigerian league football, SGFC Athletics will compete at an upcoming pre-season competition in Ikenne, Ogun State towards the end of February.

In futtherance of that move, a screening programme was recently initiated by the club’s originators in the US, led by the president/CEO, Richard Opanuga, vice-president Paul Akinrimisi and director of sports management, Chukwudi Chukwudubelu.

At the end of the exercise, SGFC’s pioneer coach said he is happy to take up the new challenge and expressed hope for a successful expedition when the NLO season begins.

The youthful tactician, who has worked previously with Community Action Through Sport (CATS), Dreams & Teams, Premier Skills, Help The Talent Project, Cowbell Football Academy and Dominion Hotspur of Lagos, is eagerly anticipating success.

Fondly called ‘The Future One,’ Coach Jamiu, who played active football in England for three years and styles his tactics after those of Pep Guardiola, is also targetting success at the forthcoming Evolution Cup pre-season competition in Ikenne.

Isa stated: “We are currently recruiting for Nationwide League One (NLO) and we will be based in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Four international players from SGFC in United States will join the squad in Ilorin for preparation towards the season.

“The team will take part in a pre-season tournament holding at Remo Stars’ ground in Ikenne, tagged Evolution Cup, with 10 NLO clubs from different parts of Nigeria, to prepare for the league.

“We look forward to getting a crop of good, young, talented lads, mixed with experienced players for the league.”