NLO hits Kurfi Tiger with 6 points deductions over license ‘forgery’

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has slammed Kurfi Tiger a Six (6) points deduction for perpetrating fraud on players license.

Investigations revealed that officials of the club tampered with license of 10 players thereby warranting the wrath of the nation’s third-tier domestic league Secretariat.

In a statement released by it’s Media Department regarding the fraudulent act by Kurfi Tiger management read: “Kurfi Tiger FC have lost 6 points due to criminal act, as they doctored official players license and it was discovered by their opponents.

“Our own investigation showed that Kurfi Tiger had committed the crime in the Group G1A MatchDay 6 game away to Jedo Academy and MatchDay 7 home game against Kanta Warriors.”

