NLO ‘ll adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols –Ogunnowo

Ahead of the kickoff of the country third-tier league, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nationwide League, Sola Ogunnowo has given assurance that the body will strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols in all its matches when the league gets underway on March 7th .

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has insisted that all health protocols like wearing of face masks, social distancing and absence of fans in the stadiums must be observed before sporting activities in the country was lifted

Ogunnowo told Blueprint Sport that “we are aware of their requirements. We are not going to flout their order. In fact , we are ready. Our Clubs have done their Covid-19 tests and it’s been verified by the Nigeria Football Federation Task Force on Covid-19

“We have reiterated and highlighted the importance and compliance to all the necessary stakeholders across the country. The State FA are aware. The clubs are not left behind”

“The league chairman has just approved money that we purchased thermometer for each centre and everybody coming in must have their temperature check. Also, we have sanitizers, soap and water to wash hands as directed by the NFF Covid-19 Task Force, Sports Ministry and the NDDC” Ogunnowo said

“We are very much ready from March 7th I want to tell the whole Nigerians that our NLO league is going to be a carnival like event in all the centres “

It was gathered that arrangement are in place to have the presence of doctors, ambulances and other paramedics at the venues when the NLO gets underway across the 9 centres and 16 match venues with a total of 125 clubs jostling for honours.

According to him, “NLO is ready. The secretariat is very ready, the clubs with most of them completing their registration, several of the clubs have collected their registration materials for certification. Most of them have gone online to complete their documentations. As it is every thing is in place for the league to start

“The clubs have already done their Covid-19 test majority of them have submitted the results to the secretariat which is been verified by the NFF Task Force on Covid-19 committee headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau,” he concluded.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country has recorded 155,076 Covid cases including over 1,902 deaths.

Related

No tags for this post.