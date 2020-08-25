NLO: Ogunowo rebuff clubs’ claim on TMS registration



Chief operating officer Nigerian League one (NLO) ,Sola Ogunowo, has rebuffed claims of NLO club owners, that they were not informed of the transfer matching system.

Ogunowo stated that circular were sent to clubs in 2017 to acquaint them with FIFA directives on how transfer will hence be done either national or international.

He further stressed that circular was sent to clubs participating in the NLO and also NFF on the issue .

The FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) is an online platform for FIFA’s Members Associations in which Nigeria is part of to record player transfers between clubs with the introduction of the system recieving approval from the FIFA Congress as far back in 2009, and was made mandatory from 1 October 2010 till date with purpose to improve transparency, efficiency and governance between clubs and football associations.

“There is a procedure for everything, the document has been sent since 2017 which is approximately three years ago, the board has no cause to be blamed in all of this, clubs should take practical steps in ensuring their compliance at the beginning of each season if they are indeed concerned about their players, and the team as a whole, they don’t have to be reminded, coerced into doing that which will move the team forward.” Ogunnowo explained.