NLO picks instructors, officials for nationwide coaching clinic

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has released a list of instructors and officials for the first batch of 2022 Season NFF/NLO/Berackiah Coaching Clinic which commences on Tuesday in five cities of the Federation.

In a letter to the host Football Associations signed by Olushola Ogunnowo, Chief Operating Officer of the NLO, former Nigeria international and former U17 Boys’ National Team Head Coach, Fatai Amoo as well as Coach Adesina Amosa and Mr Tunde Shamsudeen were listed for the Lagos centre, which site is the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. Amoo and Amosa will be the instructors with Shamsudeen as official.

The Nest of Champions, Uyo will have Coaches Caleb Esu and Emmanuel King as instructors while Mr Bright Nwanosike will serve as official. Fomer U20 Boys’ National Team Head Coach John Obuh and Coach Evans Ogenyi are in charge in the Oturkpo, Benue State centre with Mr Mike Oyinu as official.