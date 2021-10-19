NLO Super 8: Danburam bounce back to pummel Udala

Danburam Fc bounced back to reckoning to defeat Udala Fc 4-2 on match day two of the on – going Optima Energy NLO Super 8 at Remo stars stadium, Ikenne, Ogun state.

Danburam Fc lost narrowly to Doma Utd on match day game played yesterday, but a brace from Jamilu Yusuf in the 20th minute and 63rd minute put the team on a cruise control of victory.

The fluid flowing football and their attacking forays created diverse problems for Udala Fc as Umar Musa registered the second goal for his side in the 42nd minute.

Umar Abdullahi, who scored the lone goal for his side in their 2-1 loss to Doma Utd was again on the scoresheet, when he hit the back of the net to make it 4-0 demolition of Udala Fc.

Five minutes later, Okeke Chinansa reduced the tally when he scored from a tight angle to make it 4-1.

The remaining minutes of the game saw Udala Fc piled pressure as they created chances, but the team only had another goal for consolation in the 90th minute courtesy of Godwin Okoyeatu to end the game 4-2.

