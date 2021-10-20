NLO Super 8: Destiny Boys trade tackles with Campos in final

Destiny Boys of Ikorudu will try Campos Fc of Owerri for size in Friday’s final of the Optima Energy Super 8 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

Destiny Boys qualified for the final after beating hard fighting Danburam Fc 4- 2 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun state Wednesday to top Group A while Campos Fc of Owerri defeated JM Liberty of Makurdi 3-1 to emerge winners in Group B.

Destiny Boys tutored by former Nigerian international, Abiodun Obafemi (MON), a member of Atlanta ’96 Olympic football gold winning team of Nigeria, displayed strong determination and winning mentality to finally crush their opponents in a very thrilling encounter.

It was a game of three players scoring a brace each for their club as brace from Oghenevo Uzezi in the 34th and 66th minute gave his team something to cheer, but Umar Musa tricky cross sailed into the ne level the scores 2-2 in the 70th minute.

Musa had earlier converted from the spot to give Jnr. Danburam a lifeline of an equaliser, before Destiny boys went ahead again in the game.

Both sides entertained the few fans with their free flowing football, losing some glaring chances that wound have converted into the net.

However, Uzoma Chinonso, the energetic and skillful striker of Destiny Boys controlled the ball beautifully outside the box, swerved the two defenders like dummies, before hitting a ferocious shot with his right foot, which rested inside the net in the 76th minute.

Chinonso’s completed his brace six minutes later as he combined very well with Tosin Oyedokun to nail the ambitious Jnr. Danburam 4-2 in the crucial encounter.

In another game in Group A, Doma United defeated Udala Fc 4-1, but the scoreline was not enough to guarantee the ticket to top the group at the expense of Destiny Boys.

Both Destiny Boys and Doma United tied on same 7 points, but a superior goals difference from the Ikorodu based side ensured that they will file out in the final game against the winner of Group B which is likely to be between Campos Fc of Owerri and JM Liberty Fc of Makurdi.

