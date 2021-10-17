NLO Super 8 set Ikenne aglow

The City of Ikenne will take centre stage as the Optima Energy NLO Super 8 will kick off Monday as JNR Danburan will lock horns against Doma in the first game billed for 10 am at the Remo Stars Stadium.

Fixtures released by the Nationwide League One (NLO) from the draws held in Ikenne informed that Group A is made up of

JNR Danburan, Destiny Boys, Doma FC, and Udala FC while Ijebu United, Ottasolo, Campus and JM Liberty are in Group B.

Three other Matchday 1 fixtures are as follows, Ottasolo FC will host Campus FC at none while Udala FC trade tackles with Destiny Boys at 2 pm. At 4 pm, Ijebu United will be having its hands full when they battle JM Liberty.

Chief Operating Officer(COO) Sola Ogunowo speaking after the draws gave reasons why the NLO is hosting Optima Energy NLO Super 8.

“We are having this event to have a single champion in the NLO Division 1, we have over 350 clubs in the league and we can not just have promotions without a champion.

“The NLO deserves to have one and that’s the reason the chairman of the nation’s third-tier league went out of his way to ensure that the 2020/21 championship play-off takes place.

“We have set a standard, so will not stop until we archive our target and that is the reason why we are doing everything to ensure a hitch-free play-off.”

Meanwhile, all players are to wear black hand bands on Matchday 1 in memory of late chairmen of Destiny Boys and Udala FC.

Late Otunba Adebowale Ogunade, popularly called ‘Big Debo’ died in February while High Chief Philip Udala was murdered by unknown gunmen in July.

It was gathered that Udala was killed when his convoy was ambushed at Eke-Agu Market junction in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The unknown gunmen had invaded a police facility in the area and were fleeing the scene when they ran into Udala’s convoy.

