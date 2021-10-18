NLO TV will give new identity to grassroot football – Akinwunmi

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, 1st Vice President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has hinted that the NLO TV App will give grassroot football in Nigeria a new identity.

Management of the nation’s third-tier domestic league launched its television and a video viewing application, as they began airing the 2021/22 matches starting with the Optima Energy NLO Super 8 match-day games.

“The NLO is the birthplace for grassroot football, that’s where fireworks should be tapping from, the earlier acknowledge that the better for all of us, said Akinwunmi.

“The app will change the face of NLO matches completely because we can now see these players in their elements. The whole world can see the kind of football Nigeria has in stock.

“We underestimate ourselves, now the coaches have no place to hide. They can not say they have not seen the players rather wherever they are our national team coaches can easily access these players.

“Am very proud of what Mohammed Alkali, the Chairman NLO, Sola Ogunowo and his team have done, which is something we must emulate.

“Technology is the way forward and this will change the face of football, believe me, just give it a few years. It is fine to have it at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) level but when you have it at the grassroot, it changes the face of the game.”

Speaking further as regards the quality of work done at the Remo Stars Stadium venue for Optima Energy NLO Super 8 play-off, the Sports Lawyer gave the edifice a pass mark.

“We have been looking forward to this for quite a while and am so glad I was able to make it. First of all, you see the ambience of the place, it’s still a work in progress but it’s a fantastic stadium.

“The quality of football we saw on Monday morning at the Remo Stars Stadium shows that we will continue to have talents in Nigeria.”

