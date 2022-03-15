NLOTV debuts with Smart City vs Gbagada Fc game 

High marks for the Nationwide League One as the NLO.TV will on Wednesday make it’s official debut in the nation’s third-tier league with the livestream of the new season curtain raiser match between Smart City and Gbagada FC on the App.

The Lagos Derby billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere will have top brass of the Nigerian football family in attendance as Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st Vice-President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi will have the honour to perform ceremonial kickoff rituals, to herald the new NLO season.

Mohammed Akali, Chairman of the NLO, “Getting matches on television is relatively expensive. So one of the positive steps the NLO management took to ensuring games are shown live with a cost-effective budget was the launch of the NLO.TV App.

“The livestream of the Smart City versus Gbagada FC game on NLO.TV will it first this season, and this opens a new chapter on how we intend to use visual technology via an application to showcase our grassroot football to Nigerians, who are one of the highest data consumers and to a wilder audience, as the world is now a Global Village.

“Launched few months ago, during the Optima Energy NLO Super 8 Tourney in Ikenne was used as test run for the television and video viewing application.

“It was a success story as we recorded more than two million views on the NLO.TV App during the Super 8, with the final between Destiny Boys and Compos FC as the most viewed match, as it turned out to be an epic grand finale.