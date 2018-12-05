NLPGA to upgrade LPG demand by 5,000,000MT in 10 yrs







President of Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), Nuhu Yakubu, has unveiled the plans by the association to upgrade Liquefied Petroleum Gas demand from the current 600,000 Mega Tonnes per annum to over 5,000,000 Mega Tonnes per annum in 10 years.





Yakubu, who spoke in Abuja at the just concluded 8th Annual LPG Conference and Exhibition, said that the move is part of measures put in place to impact on Africa’s economy.



The conference was themed: “LPG Diversification; Expanding the LPG Frontiers in Africa”.



He said: “He said conference will showcase how Nigeria LPG sector has managed to grow by about 1,000 per cent in the last 10years, to become one of the fastest growing LPG markets in the world, pulling mostly private capital for LPG infrastructure build out, in a fully deregulated market economy.





“This sector as you would come to have a deeper understanding of by the end of this conference has an exponential potential to encourage huge investments across the value chain in the sector and the inclusion of a large pool of lower- and middle-class Nigerians as artisans, technicians and professionals in the mainstream employable activities.



“Hence, the NLPGA will be working closely with the PTDF, going forward to actualise its mandate with filling in the human capacity gap in the LPG sector, ranging from conversion kits installation for power generators and utility PMS vehicles, domestic cylinder fitters, storage tanks and accessories fabrication, LPG plant operators, LPG road tankers operators and drivers.



“Others are LPG to power conversions, LPG reticulation for residential and industrial complexes, Health-safety and maintenance processes, etc, starting with the lowest hanging fruits. The beauty of LPG compared to Natural Gas is its relatively lower cost of development and fast multi-exponential rate of returns.”



Speaking on the conference, Yakubu said more will be learnt about Nigeria’s fiscal incentives for LPG sector, and Safe practices regulatory enforcement initiatives of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.



