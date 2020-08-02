NMA carpets Cross River as COVID-19 claims doctor’s life

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River state, Sunday carpeted the state government for displaying a lukewarm attitude in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus last week claimed the life of a medical doctor as its fourth victim.

Speaking over the weekend, NMA chairman in the state, Dr. Agam Ayuk, gave the name of the deceased as Dr. Kate Okpa and stated that she died of COVID-19 in Ogoja local government area.

He said the state government was not doing enough to tackle the menace of the virus.

While lamenting Dr. Okpa’s death, Dr. Ayuk called on the government to show enhanced commitment in the fight against the pandemic, especially as it regards paying attention to medical practitioners in the field who are putting their lives at risk to contain the virus.

“Currently, we have nine members who are infected with COVID-19. We lost a member in Ogoja, Dr. Kate Okpa to COVID-19. It is something that is serious. The national response team has been around for almost two weeks now. The challenge we have in the state is that positive cases of COVID-19 are under-reported and the government is not helping out,” he stated.

He also said COVID-19 statistics on Cross River state was generated by the efforts of the UCTH management in collaboration with the NCDC, adding that, “presently, we have pressure on UCTH. The reports you see are from NCDC or UCTH platforms. We thank God that NCDC is listening to us, hence the state has two testing centres for COVID-19 and we are happy with the response we have gotten. Let the government of Cross River state listen to us and do their own part.”