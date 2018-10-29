NMA demands justice for raped teenage-girl, Ochanya

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the federal
government to ensure justice for late Miss Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje,
a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a father and his son in
Gboko, Benue state.
In a statement signed by the chairman, National Adhoc Committee on
Gender Violence and other Related Issues of NMA, Dr. Godwin Tijani
which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, the statement
averred that justice to Ochanya would be justice to millions of women
across the world who were victims of gender violence.
According to him, the association takes the issue of rape as a crime
against humanity, insisting that the government and other stakeholders
should do the needful and bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.
He pointed out that there was an urgent need for Nigerians to rise
against all forms of gender-based violence in the country, stressing
that:“We have received with a deep shock the news of the death of Miss
Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old student of Federal
Government Girls College (FGGC), Gboko, Benue state.
“We feel more saddened that her death was caused by a medical
condition called “Vesicovaginal Fistula” and other related
complications that arose from the alleged serial sexual abuses by a
father and his son.
“The Nigerian Medical Association totally condemns this heinous act
and advises the police and the judiciary to ensure that justice is
served on the culprits for all Nigerians to see.”
Tijani commended all the women groups and NGOs who came out publicly
to protest and condemn the act in its entirety, while soliciting for
support towards its campaign against gender based violence in the
country.
“The gender violence committee of NMA is ready to partner with women
affairs’ ministry both in federal and state levels, groups,
organisations and NGOs to enlighten the public on the danger of rape
and any gender violence related issues to reduce the menace,” he said.
He further called for intensive for public enlightenment in schools,
social clubs, churches, mosques and the media to demystify the myths
about gender violence.
The statement recalled that Ochanya was allegedly raped serially by
one Mr. Andrew Ogboja, 51, a lecturer in the Department of Catering
and Hotel Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son,
Victor Inalegwu Ogboja, a final year student at Federal University of
Agriculture, Makurdi.
He said that Ochanya later died following a complication from
vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the
Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.
