NMA demands justice for raped teenage-girl, Ochanya

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the federal

government to ensure justice for late Miss Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje,

a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a father and his son in

Gboko, Benue state.

In a statement signed by the chairman, National Adhoc Committee on

Gender Violence and other Related Issues of NMA, Dr. Godwin Tijani

which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, the statement

averred that justice to Ochanya would be justice to millions of women

across the world who were victims of gender violence.

According to him, the association takes the issue of rape as a crime

against humanity, insisting that the government and other stakeholders

should do the needful and bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

He pointed out that there was an urgent need for Nigerians to rise

against all forms of gender-based violence in the country, stressing

that:“We have received with a deep shock the news of the death of Miss

Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old student of Federal

Government Girls College (FGGC), Gboko, Benue state.

“We feel more saddened that her death was caused by a medical

condition called “Vesicovaginal Fistula” and other related

complications that arose from the alleged serial sexual abuses by a

father and his son.

“The Nigerian Medical Association totally condemns this heinous act

and advises the police and the judiciary to ensure that justice is

served on the culprits for all Nigerians to see.”

Tijani commended all the women groups and NGOs who came out publicly

to protest and condemn the act in its entirety, while soliciting for

support towards its campaign against gender based violence in the

country.

“The gender violence committee of NMA is ready to partner with women

affairs’ ministry both in federal and state levels, groups,

organisations and NGOs to enlighten the public on the danger of rape

and any gender violence related issues to reduce the menace,” he said.

He further called for intensive for public enlightenment in schools,

social clubs, churches, mosques and the media to demystify the myths

about gender violence.

The statement recalled that Ochanya was allegedly raped serially by

one Mr. Andrew Ogboja, 51, a lecturer in the Department of Catering

and Hotel Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son,

Victor Inalegwu Ogboja, a final year student at Federal University of

Agriculture, Makurdi.

He said that Ochanya later died following a complication from

vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the

Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

