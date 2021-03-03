NMA faults NPHCDA on vaccine registration

The president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Professor Innocent Uja, duing the week said though he was not aware of the idea of registration before vaccine, the procedure would violate the agreement of vaccinating frontline workers before any other person.

Uja stated that there was agreement that frontline workers, aged 60 and above, as well as people with hypertension and liver disease, then security people were expected to take the vaccine first.

He further said the National Primary Health Care Delivery Agency (NPHCDA) might have come out with the new procedure to test the acceptability of the vaccine.

