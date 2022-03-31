NMA mourns female doctor killed in Kaduna train attack

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed deep sadness over the death of Dr. Chinelo Nwando, who was killed Monday in the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr. Aniekeme Uwah, the association expressed regret, even as it decried the worsening insecurity in the country that has made all Nigerians vulnerable to violent attacks by hoodlums, bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists who are currently having a field day causing us deep sorrows and severe pains.

The president of the NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah, and indeed all medical and dental practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific, and preventable death of one of our members, Dr. Chinelo Nwando, who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gunshots, when the train she was travelling in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits.

The statement reads in part: “The untimely death of the young, promising Dr Chinelo who served at the Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St Gerrard’s Hospital, Kakuri, while striving to earn a honest living is one other death too many.

“The association notes that needless bloodletting and senseless loss of lives is fast becoming a recurrent decimal in our country, thus worsening the alarming effects of brain drain, which in many instances have been attributable to the worsening security situation in the country.

“The association hereby calls on the security agencies to urgently reorganise the security architecture in the country with focus on intelligence gathering in order to avoid these carnages across the country.

“The association also recommends that the federal government gives a strong consideration to the establishment of state police to further complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The recruitment of more security personnel and the provision of modern security gadgets and ammunition for them can’t be over emphasised.”