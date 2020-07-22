NMA raises the alarm over Ekiti health care

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti state chapter, has raised alarm over the state of primary and secondary health system in the state.

The association claimed that government has neglected the sector.

In a statement made available by the chairman, Dr. Tunji Omotayo, in Ado Ekiti, Wednesday, the NMA said the alleged neglect of the primary and secondary health system is affecting government’s plan to ensure universal health coverage for those at the grassroots.

Omotayo called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to implement the payment of hazard allowance and insurance cover for doctors working to combat COVID-19 in the state, adding that claims that the proposal had been implemented was disheartening and misleading.

The NMA said the poor condition of service at primary and secondary health cadres necessitated the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the doctors in the three specialists and 19 general hospitals as well as hundreds of primary healthcare facilities in the state.