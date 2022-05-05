NMDPRA warns marketers against selling products above regulatory price  

The newly appointed Niger state coordinator of the Nigeria Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Emimaru, has warned marketers to desist from selling products above regulatory price or face penalties.

Emimaru stated this in Minna Thursday at a meeting with Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and (MOMAN).

He said the presence of his agency will become more visible now with strictly and comprehensive monitoring of filling stations, adding that, “There is the need for more monitoring and frequent surveillance to curb sharp practices in dispensing products.”

He charged his staff to be more proactive in carrying out their duties adding that they should avoid actions that will tarnish the good image of the organisation.

He said, “I want to advised our workers to be mindful and respect the organisational procedure in carrying out their responsibilities towards enhanced development.”

He expressed confidence that he would get better results considering the increased current workforce in the state.

Responding, the chairman of IPMAN in Minna, Alhaji Adamu Ahmed Erena, called for harmonious working relationship devoid of witch hunting.

