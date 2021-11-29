Nnamani buries mum in US

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani ( PDP Enugu East), will bury his mother, late Mrs Elizabeth Nwachi Nnamani on Monday at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home , Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

In a statement issued in Abuja Sunday, the burial of Madam Nnamani in United States of America who died at age 85 , is based on her wish to that effect , having lived in the country for many years before her death.

The statement signed by Paul Mumeh reads : ” The matriarch of Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani family of Agbani in Enugu state, Mrs Elizabeth Nwachi Nnamani, will be buried Monday .

“She will be buried at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home , Fairfax, Virginia, United States.

“Late Mrs Nnamani died on November 13, 2021 at the Fairfax County, Virginia, United States after a brief illness. She was aged 85.

“The late Madam Nnamani, requested before her death, that she be buried in the United States where she had lived for many years before her demise.

“Arrangement has been made for a livestream of the funeral programme from 6pm Nigerian time on Monday; Event ID: [email protected] . The Password is HNAHG6”.

Senator Nnamani however added in the statement that traditional burial and funeral rites for his late mother will be held in her home town of Agbani, Nkanu west local government of Enugu state at a later date.