Nnamani mourns wives of Ironsi, Okpara

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani ( PDP Enugu East), has condoled the families of first Nigeria military Head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi, and former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Micheal Okpara, over the demise of their wives, Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi and Lady Adanma Okpara.

Mrs. Victoria Ironsi was the First Lady of Nigeria between January and July 1966, while Adanma Okpara was the First Lady of the defunct Eastern Region from 1960 to January 1965. Both were from the present day Abia State.

In the condolence messages to the two families, Senator Nnamani described the fallen heroines as great amazons who were the back bones and pillars of their husbands’ achievements while in public service.

Specifically, Senator Nnamani praised late madam Ironsi for her indomitable spirit in providing leadership, carrying on the family burden and her show of strength especially after the gruesome murder of her husband many years ago.

“Late madam Ironsi’s indomitable spirit, courage, perseverance and strength of character during and after that tragic era is worthy of commendation,” he stated.

On late Lady Adanma Okpara, Senator Nnamani described her as a woman of inestimable capacity and ideas.

He recalled that late Adanma and her husband (Micheal Okpara) laid the solid foundation for socio-economic development in then Eastern Region (Now Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States) on which successive governments built on.

“That was the foundation successive administrations including mine in Enugu State built on. We cannot forget the sacrifices made by the Okparas especially the establishment of industries and educational institutions that brought development to the region”.

He urged the women folks to emulate the resilience, industry and indomitable spirits of the former First Ladies.

He prayed God to grant them eternal rest.