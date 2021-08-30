Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium to host NNL Super 8

The season ending Super Eight (8) of the Nigeria National League (NNL), will be staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Enugu State, Southeastern Nigeria.

The State government under the watch of HIS Excellency, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “Gburugburu” endorsed the hosting of the play offs at the multi-purpose 22 ,000.00 capacity Stadium, named after the first President of the Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe .

Eight teams in the NNL will be chasing the four available tickets to the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) in a five day tango starting from Tuesday 7 through to Saturday 11 September, 2021 at the Stadium nicknamed the “The Cathedral”.

Gombe United FC, El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes FC, DMD FC of Borno, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Ekiti United and two teams from group B2 in the Southern conference, are expected to arrive the coal city on Sunday 5th September,2021.

The draw for the play off will be conducted on Monday 6th September ,2021 with the opening ceremony and first game holding the next day.

This will be the second time Enugu will be playing host to NNL,the first was under late NNL chairman Hon.Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.