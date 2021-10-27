Nnamdi Kanu: Convene emergency meeting, Ohaneze tells South East governors

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David, to convene an emergency meeting of the stakeholders in Igboland including the youth leaders to discuss the way forward for igbo race.





The meeting, according to Ohanaeze, is to ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention and how to hold a hitch-free governorship election in Anambra state.

The apex Igbo cultural organisation also called on the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to withdraw the sit-at-home order they issued that would commence on November 6, to culminate in November 11, 2021.

The Igbo socio-cultural group made the call on the premise that if the sit-at-home order should be followed, it would mar the Anambra state governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021.



In a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnaya, Wednesday, Ohanaeze pleaded with IPOB to reconsider their stance to allow the Anambra governorship election to hold.

The statement pointed out in part that the Southeast governors should convene an emergency meeting of Igbo leaders immediately to ensure that peace is not jeopardised in South East.



“It stands to reason that Anambra is the big Iroko tree that provides a shade for most Igbos. Apart from the shade, it also hosts the numerous birds that perch on the branches. Therefore any harm to the Iroko tree will create untold disastrous chain reactions and catastrophe for the Igbo.



The statement reads in part thus: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide pleads with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to reconsider the 7 days’ Sit at Home order in the Southeast of Nigeria from November 5 to November 11. This is to enable the governorship election for Anambra state scheduled for November 6 to hold.

“It is important to note that Anambra state is the economic live wire of the South East with an impressive steady growth trajectory. For instance, Anambra state showcases the best rural road network and rural community development in the Southeast if not in the entire Nigeria. Anambra is home to the greatest number of small, medium and large scale industries in the Southeast.

“Most recently, Anambra has added a cargo airport to its resource base. Above all, Onitsha is the largest market in West Africa. The implication of the above illustration is that Anambra state is the melting pot of Igbo traders and artisans.



“While pleading with the IPOB to rescind the lock down plan, Ohanaeze Ndigbo requests the Chairman, Southeast Governors Forum and the governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi, to convene an emergency meeting of Igbo stakeholders and the youth leaders for the purpose of addressing the legitimacy crisis in the Southeast, especially, as it relates to Anambra state election and the political solution for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is important to point out that one of the causes of the crisis of confidence in the Southeast is because of the yawning gap between the youths and indeed the masses, on one side, and the political leaders on the other.



“Therefore, the leadership of the various youth groups should not be excluded in any meeting aimed at resolving the current crises in Igboland. In other words, the youths want to be fully convinced of our commitment to their plight,” the statement points out.

