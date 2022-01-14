Nnamdi Kanu: CUPP urges Judge to resist external pressure, interference

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed hope that Abia High Court will uphold the law on the case of Nnamdi Kanu.



The opposition, has, however, called on the Abia High Court, particularly the Judge handling the case, to be courageous and resist any external pressures or interference.



The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, noted that the fundamental rights case filed by leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been fixed for judgment on the 19th January, 2022 by the High Court of Abia State, Umuahia.

“Given the overriding importance of this case, CUPP hereby calls on Abia High Court, particularly the Judge handling the case, to be courageous and resist any external pressures or interference.

“The Judge must be firm and do justice while declaring the law as it is. That is the minimum the Judge owes to the society,” the opposition said.

“The CUPP also condemned all illegal actions against Nigerian citizens many of whom are in illegal detention and called on the relevant agencies of state to take necessary and urgent actions to reverse the trend.



“Nigerian citizens must be allowed the freedom to express their genuinely held views as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and do so without fear of intimidation or harm coming to them. This government has clearly restricted the space for Nigerians to exercise their freedom of speech.

“We are however hopeful that the judiciary will however stand up in these times and be counted. We ask for no favours, we only demand that the law be declared as it is without bowing to any external influences,” CUPP said.