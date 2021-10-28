Nnamdi Kanu our concern, not Anambra polls – IPOB

The leadership of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared that their preoccupation is the unconditional release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu and not Anambra state governorship election.

Speaking on the backdrop of their plans to ground South East for one week starting from November 4, 2021 to November 10, the organisation pointed out that they did not do it with a view to stopping Anambra state governorship election scheduled for November 6.

The organisation in a statement Thursday issued by their spokesman, Emma Powerful, made clarification on the issue saying that they never said the election should not hold.





The statement reads in part thus: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to clarify that contrary to speculations and blackmail, IPOB has never made any official statement or called for the boycott of Anambra state gubernatorial election coming on 6th of November 2021.



It will therefore be wrong for people to speculate or peddle falsehood against us when there is no basis for such.

“For the sake of clarity, what we said was that the entire Biafra land would be locked down from November 5 to November 10, 2021 if by November 4 the federal government fails to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.



“Our position has nothing to do with Anambra election. All we need is the release of our leader who committed no crime to be held perpetually in custody. We have gathered through intelligence the plot by Nigeria government to keep our leader in detention perpetually through frivolous court adjournments.

“Politicians must leave IPOB out of their predicaments. They should stop dragging IPOB into their election. We knew their evil plans when they were killing their fellow politicians and blaming it on IPOB. They should leave us alone.



“Using social media to link IPOB to Anambra election shows most of them are not informed about plots by Nigeria government and her security operatives to hijack this election and give it to whom they feel to perfect establishment of Ruga in Anambra State. But that won’t work for them because IPOB is ahead of their game plan.

“We urge media houses to be objective in their reportage and crosscheck their facts. IPOB has never at any time called for boycott of Anambra election. Media houses should stop publishing lies against us,” the statement points out.