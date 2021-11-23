Nnamdi Kanu’s release an invitation to more treasonable acts, group tell Buhari

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYCW) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow himself to be pressured into taking a decision that will set bad precedence.

The group specifically said releasing leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) could be an invitation for more treasonable acts.

The group was reacting to request made by another group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, to grant unconditional release to Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently standing trial.

The TYCW in a statement signed by its President, Mike Msuaan, argued that it would be improper to grant amnesty to someone who has committed heinous crimes against the state and has not in any form shown remorse for his actions.

“We receive the request by the revered elder statesmen from the southeast with mix feelings. While we commend the elders for standing up for one of their sons, we are worried that these statesmen had no influence over leader of the proscribed IPOB when he threatened the peace and unity of the nation and caused crises leading to death of innocent citizens including security personnel as well as destruction of government and private properties.

“While we encourage any move that seek to promotes peaceful coexistence in the country, we appeal that care should be taken not to give room to persons who seek to destroy the unity of the country and cast aspersion on the image of the country in the international community. There must be consequences for any action taken. If Kanu is released unconditionally, what become of other persons standing trial for same or similar crimes? We insist that releasing Nnamdi Kanu will be setting bad precedence,” the statement said.