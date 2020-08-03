NNL: Adesanya takes over from Katken as COO

Astute football administrator Emmanuel Adesanya has been mandated to take over the reins of office from Lawrence Katken as the new Chief Operating Officer(COO) of Nigeria National League( NNL).

Adesanya was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) on Monday morning replacing Katken who has put in 35 years of service and is due for retirement.

Adesanya has served in various capacities in the federation, he was one- time the secretary of the Nigeria Women League, and one time Secretary of the Nigeria Under-20 team the Flying Eagles to FIFA World Cup in Holland in 2005.

Before his latest appointment ,Adesanya was the head of Aiteo Cup and worked in the Competition Department of the Federation.

His appointment came at a time when the NNL is in a comatose with the Clubs and NFF having a running battle. He is expected to bring his wealth experience to bear and transform the fortune of the NNL to enviable height within a short period.