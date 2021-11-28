NNL: Benin City to host AGA

The ancient city of Benin, Edo state capital will host the traditional preseason Annual General Assembly (AGA) that will herald the 2021-2022 Nigeria National League season in December 2021.

His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his cabinet has graciously approved that the heartbeat of the nation play host to the much awaited season’s precursor for the Nigeria’s most important league.

The AGA will be preceded by a special retreat strategically designed to update club team managers, secretaries and coaches on fresh methods and applications as regarding club licensing, management and others.

The retreat has been scheduled to hold on Thursday 9th December, 2021,with team managers, secretaries and coaches in attendance while, the AGA with only the presidents of the 46 clubs in the NNL holds the next day, Friday 10th December,2021.

The AGA will provide the needed platform for the clubs to ratify the new rules and regulations of NNL

