NNL: Ekiti United, Madiba clash suffers postponement

Ekiti United’s matchday one clash against Lagos-based club, Madiba FC in the 2022/23 Nigeria National League (NNL) has been postponed.

This came on the heels of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC shifting Saturday’s (March 11) Governorship and House of Assembly elections for another seven days.

The Kehinde Anjorin-led side were expected to take on Madiba FC on Sunday, March 19th but now shifted to Saturday, March 22, 2023.

According to a Statement issued by the NNL media and communications department on Thursday read.

“The 2022/2023 match day one fixture of the Nigeria National League (NNL), will now continue on Wednesday 22 March 2023 instead of the earlier scheduled date of Saturday 18 March 2023.

“The decision of the country’s electoral body INEC to shift the Saturday 11 of March Governorship and House of Assembly Elections necessitated this development, which led to the NNL swiftly adjusting the previous date.

“You will recall that the NNL new season kicked off Saturday 4 March, 2023,at the newly built Eket Stadium,in Akwa Ibom state with the FC One Rocket versus Warri Wolves game which ended 2-1.”

Continuing, the statement reads, “Subsequently, Head of Operations Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya said it also became imperative to adjust the match day two fixtures accordingly.

“The match day two ties has been fixed to now hold Sunday 26 March, 2023.”

Ekiti United played out a goalless draw with Osun United in a club friendly game on Wednesday at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti to continue their preparation for the league campaign.

