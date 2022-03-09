NNL frowns at poor officiating, recommends 3 refs for sanction

Following the spate of complaints received from clubs on poor officiating characterised by violence recorded in some stadiums in the 2021/2022 ongoing season of the Nigeria National League (NNL), the league body is seeking the immediate attention of the Nigeria football Federation, Referees Association (NRA) and the referees Appointment committee to bring the blundering referees to book.

According to a press statement from the league body, :Nigeria national league has noted with dismay through its Integrity Arm, group of referees with gross misconducts and utter neglect of the laws of the beautiful game.

“This is clearly evidenced in video footages and on the spot assessments and reports sent in by our secret assessors and members of NNL Integrity Arm.”

The statement further said the NNL Chairman and chairman Senate house committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, who decried the ugly development said only proper interpretation of the laws of the game by the umpires will give needed confidence to stakeholders and sponsors to invest in the league.

Senator Ogba who is also a retired football referee further said, “When we compromise the laws of the game, we instigate violence, we bring the game to a huge disrepute and this does not make room for growth.

“We promised the clubs good officiating at all times,we have liaised with the referees body over time and we will keep doing that but honestly some of the referees are mismanaging our games with their poor interpretation of the laws ,we want the NRA to put on check the activities of those set of referees that are putting our most important league to disrepute.

“Activating relevant sections of its rule and framework, the Nigeria National League has written the referee’s body NRA for appropriate and quick action to arrest the obnoxious trend. It has recommended that the under-listed referees be de-listed by the NRA to serve as deterrent to other would be offenders and to keep the sanctity of the NNL.”

The statement revealed that Aminu Abubakar from Taraba, who officiated the controversial match day four between Kogi United and Malumfashi in Lokoja, Tarkusun Lorsaanongun of Nasarawa, who was at the centre in the match day three EFCC VS fwc Champions, and Philip Lakwara of Gombe who took charge in the game City FC versus EFCC FC were among those recommended for dismissal.