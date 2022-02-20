NNL: Ibom Youth defeat Adoration FC at Ikot Ekpene

.Ibom Youth FC of Uyo defeated visiting Adoration FC of Enugu in the week 2 game of the 2022 Nigeria National League (NNL) week 2 encounter played at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Saturday February 19, 2022.

The match which started at 3.58 pm saw host Ibom Youth FC pilling pressure on the visitors from the coal City and nearly got an early goal in the 3rd minute of the game, when a header from a pull-out was parried off target by Adoration goalkeeper. The first half ended goalless draw.

On the resumption of the second half, the host, Ibom Youth boys increase their hunger rate for goal and earn a free-kick from the resultant pressure. It was Nicholas Joseph who stepped forward for the free-kick which clinically curved pass the wall of defence and sailed into the far corner of the net for the only goal of the match against the visitors.