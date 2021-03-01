NNL: Ibom Youth force Abia Comets to 1-1 draw in Umuahia

A determined Ibom Youth FC of Uyo forced host Abia Comet FC to a 1-1 in a week 4 encounter of the 2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) in Umuahia, Abia state.

The host Abia Comets FC scored first in the first half through penalty kick, while Ibom Youth FC equalised through Daniel Ekpo who clinically scored his second goal of the season, having scored the winner against host Goddosky FC in far away Nanka, Anambra state last week Saturday.

Ibom Youth FC is scheduled to play host to visiting Holy Arrows FC of Delta State at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium on Saturday 6th March, 2021 from 4.00pm, according to the Ibom Youth FC Media Officer, Mr. Keresifon Essien, who disclosed that the Coach Emmanuel Ntuk propelled team now has six points from four league matches.

