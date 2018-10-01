NNL: NAF wallop ABS in Abuja

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) FC of Abuja on Saturday recorded a 3-0 win over Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC at the Area 3 pitch, Abuja.

The Saraki Boys started the game the better side dictating the pace of the game with fluent exchange of passes.

Things became sour for the visitors in the 26th minute when Olakunle Olusegun misdirected a pass to Bulus Benjamin who found Ibrahim Yahaya before the young midfielder beat Nurudeen Mudasir to his far left for the first goal.

Chigozirim Metu almost level the score one minute later when Golden Udoinyang flicked the ball with his head to his path but Isaac Zicolo tidy him up before he could control the ball.

Olusegun beat his marker and found Udoinyang whose pass was intercepted by Uche Benjamin in the 30th minute.

The hosts returned for the 2nd half with renewed energy and controlled most of the proceedings.

Olusegun, the Golden Eaglets star, who had a fantastic game would have scored for the Saraki Boys when he dribbled past two NAF defenders before his effort went inches away from goal.

The Saraki Boys were punished for lack of concentration in the 70th minute when Arinze Oyota failed to tidy a pass before him.

Ibrahim Yahaya’s pass found Bulus Benjamin, he beat Emmanuel Ewendu before slotting home perfectly the 2nd goal for the hosts leaving Mudasir in a no man’s land in the process.

15 minutes later, substitute Emmanuel Ugi tapped home NAF’s 3rd goal capitalising on a shattered ABS defense to take the game beyond the visitors.

The Saraki Boys will now face Kaduna United at home on Sat.

Oct.

6, as they are by for match day 13 in the Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL).

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

