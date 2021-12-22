NNL: Odigie urges discipline as Insurance begin 10-day Christmas break

The management of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin has approved a ten-day Christmas holiday for players and officials of the club, effective from tomorrow, Thursday, December 23.

The team is expected to return from the yuletide break on 3rd of January ,2022.

The secretary of the Benin based Club Charles Ihimekpen during a meeting held at the club’s camp conveyed their management’s approval and good will messages to the team.

He told the team that management is pleased with the level of preparation so far ahead of the forthcoming football season,urging them not to allow the merriment accompanying Christmas celebration make the steam to evaporate.

Meanwhile, the Technical Director of the team Monday Odigie has advised Insurance players to let discipline be their watchword during and after Christmas celebration, saying that he expects them to know the task ahead of them as the rebuilding process of the team continues.

” I want to appeal to you to maintain your current shape. We cant afford to return below the level we are now. You might be tempted with food and drinks not good for you as players being prepared for serious assignments. Just mind what you consume as you enjoy your holidays. All eyes on us and we cannot afford not to give our people the best results they deserve in the coming season. “

Related

No tags for this post.