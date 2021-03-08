NNL: Osun United banished to Ilorin for breaking Covid -19 protocols

Osun United will play their successive home matches at the Ilorin Township Stadium, in Kwara State, starting with the week six game against Ekiti United.

Nigeria National League took the summary jurisdiction to banish the Osogbo based club to Ilorin following an established flagrant violation of Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Nigeria Football Federation, through the Nigeria National League, in their last home game at the Osogbo Township Stadium against Vandrezzer Fc of Lagos.

Findings and evidence before the NNL showed that Osun United allowed an enormous number of spectators into the stadium despite the strong standing Covid-19 and closed doors directives.

Osun United also enforced gate takings (ticket sales) of various dimensions for fans to enter the stadium.

Consequently, Osun United is to pay the sum of N300,000.00 (Three hundred thousand Naira, only) on or before their next home game.

NNL Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Adesanya told NNL Media & Communications team that the Osun United versus Vandrezzer Fc tie of Saturday 6 March 2021 has been declared a NO MATCH, therefore would be replayed at a neutral venue, with Osun United to bear the cost of indemnities of match officials.

Other punitive measures to Osun United for their distasteful acts are:

Replacement of damaged equipment of Vandrezzer FC during the encounter.

That Osun United and Osun Football Association should within three (3) days account to the NNL all monies collected from the gate takings at the said match.

Osun United and the Osun State Football Association, have been given seven(7) days to produce the supporters captured in the video evidence for further sanctions.

