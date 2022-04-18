NNL reschedules outstanding matches

The Nigeria National League (NNL), has rescheduled seven matches earlier placed on hold due to one reason or the other for later days of April and next month – May.
NNL has re-arranged the matches to enable all clubs complete the first stanza fixtures and as well commence the second phase at the same.
The rescheduled matches are as follows:
Wednesday 20-04-22.
Adoration Fc v Ekiti United
Wednesday 27-04-22.
Campos FC v Adoration fc
Cynosure fc v Bayelsa United fc
Saturday 30-04-22.
Abia Comets fc v Ijebu United fc
Crown fc v Bayelsa United fc
Sunday 01-05-22.
Cynosure fc v Sporting Lagos
Friday 06-05-22.
Cynosure fc v FC One Rocket fc .
All the games will be played at 4pm on each day.