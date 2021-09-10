NNL reschedules Super 8 matches

Matches at the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League Super Eight Playoff holding at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, have been adjusted following cases of force majeur.

Torrential rainfall soaked the pitch on Wednesday thereby forcing the match commissioner and the referee to stop the Gombe United versus DMD tie at 65 minutes.

The remaining 25 minutes will be played Friday 10 September at 10:O’ Clock in the morning at the same venue.

Subsequently, the Bendel Insurance and Ekiti United match which also could not be played ,will hold immediately after the remainder of Gombe United and DMD match.

This development equally has necessitated the shift in date and time of the last conference games earlier fixed for Friday , the matches will now be played simultaneously on Saturday 11 September 2021 at two venues, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and the University of Nigeria Enugu campus –UNEC football playing pitch, Nsukka respectively.

