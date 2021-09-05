NNL Super 8: Gombe United pay homage to Emir, Niger Tornadoes storm Enugu



The Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III has charged the players of Gombe United not to only qualify to the NPFL but to emerge overall winners.



The royal father gave charge when the management, technical crew and players of the club paid him homage at his palace to seek for his royal blessings and fatherly advice as they depart Gombe for Enugu- venue for this year’s NNL Super Eight Playoff.



Alh Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III who is the chairman Gombe State council of Emirs and Chiefs and patron of the club, said on his part he would do everything humanly possible to support the club for a successful outing.



He applauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his relentless financial support to the club through out the season and for the release of funds for the playoff.



Earlier, Abubakar Abubakar Yellow, board member who spoke on behalf of the club informed the royal father that Gombe United will be heading to Enugu for the NNL Super Eight Playoff after topping their group at the end of the season; noting that the playoff will decide which team gain promotion to the NPFL.



Abubakar Yellow appreciated the role the emir has been playing as the patron of the club and solicited for his usual prayer and support.

Meanwhile, Niger State Darling Team Niger Tornadoes Football Club Of Minna arrived in Enugu Saturday evening ahead of the long awaited NNL Super 8 Play Off slated to commence on Tuesday 7th September, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

The Ikon Allah Boys who are brimming with confidence, held first training session, at the Enugu Rangers Training Pitch, for the evening shake up, as all the teams awaits the Play Off draws which is slated for Monday 6th at the Autella Hotel in Enugu.

Niger Tornadoes will slog it out with Ek-kanemi Warriors, Gombe United & DMD FC in the northern conference of the Play Off for the two available slots.

