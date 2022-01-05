NNL: Warri Wolves return from break Monday

Warri Wolves football club will return from the festive period break on Monday, January 10, 2022.

This is contained in a club statement signed by the club’s chief executive officer, Etu Moses.

The statement says both players and officials are expected to arrive at the team’s camp on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

It notes that members of the team who fail to show up at the stipulated dates, without any cogent reasons, would be sanctioned accordingly.

The Seasiders had gone on break for the festive season on December 16, 2021, having resumed preparations for the 2021/2022 Nigeria National League NNL campaign in early October 2021.

The forthcoming NNL campaign will begin on the weekend of February 11 – 13, 2022, with Warri Wolves playing Abia Comets in their first game of the season at home.

