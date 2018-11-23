NNPC dares Senate: Probe us from 1999 to date

It was a verbal war on Thursday, when the Senate, through its Committee on Gas, directed the managements of both the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to submit unfailingly, approving documents authorising the withdrawal of $3.12billion from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas within the last three years in 22 withdrawals.

But in a daring move, the management of the NNPC, represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Isiaka Abdulrazaq, called for the widening of scope of the investigation to cover the entire 45 withdrawals made from the account from 1999 till date.

Abdulrazaq, who wanted to shed more light on the total cost of the withdrawals, was however cut short by the Committee Chairman, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North East), who cautioned that it was not the information required from him by the committee.

The verbal exchange between the NNPC chief and the committee chair, forced another lawmaker and committee member, Senator Osinachukwu Ideozu (APC Rivers West), to query Abdulrazaq’s audacity, and raised concerns over his competence as the CFO in the corporation.

Precisely, Ideozu claimed the CFO was being confrontational in his response to the committee’s inquiries.

At this point, Akpan then told Abdulrazaq that he cannot dictate to the committee on how to go about its findings, warning that “you must abide by our rules of engagement and not teach us our work.”

He said from the brief the NNPC submitted to the committee, there were a lot of missing links which the committee will require in doing its job.

Akpan therefore directed the NNPC to furnish the committee with all dividends accruing from the NLNG and all withdrawals from the account since 2015, totalling 22 and amounting to $3.12billion.

According to him, the corporation has up till November 30 to furnish the committee comprehensively with the required documents on the 22 withdrawals from the NLNG Dividend Account with the CBN, under the period.

Similarly, the committee chairman also told the Acting Director of Banking Services of CBN, Mr. Christopher Olumukore, who stood in for CBN Governor, Godwin Emefele, to also submit within one week “all the withdrawal authorisation you had, including all the originating mandates and all the approvals.”

Akpan added that the CBN should also submit to the committee by November 30, statement of account of the NLNG Dividend account domiciled with the apex bank.

He said the committee will reconvene on December 1 to look at all the submissions by both NNPC and CBN.

Olumukore had earlier told the committee that the Dividend account domiciled with the apex bank was being operated by both NNPC and Ministry of Finance.

According to him, mandates for withdrawal from the account, were usually from the NNPC and on some occasions, from the finance minister.

The Senate, had last month, mandated its Committee on Gas to investigate the alleged withdrawal of $1.05 billion by the NNPC from the NLNG dividend account with CBN without due diligence.

As part of its mandate, the committee was also directed to look into other withdrawals made by NNPC from the account since 2015 and report back to the Senate.

